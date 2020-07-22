See All Neuroradiologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD

Neuroendovascular Surgery
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD

Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Maidan works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maidan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave # 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Professional, very caring, kind and extremely intelligent are just a few of the words to describe this doctor. Explained my neurological problem expertly and gained my complete confidence. He is simply the best!
    — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD

    • Neuroendovascular Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French and Romanian
    • Male
    • 1518959097
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Diagnostic Neuroradiology, University of Alabama, Birmingham, AL|Interventional Neuroradiology-Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Vascular Neurology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    • University of California at Davis
    • Cabrini Medical Center, New York, NY
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
    • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
    • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maidan works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maidan’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maidan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maidan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

