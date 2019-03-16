See All General Surgeons in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Lucian Newman, MD
Dr. Lucian Newman, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Gadsden, AL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lucian Newman, MD

Dr. Lucian Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Surgery Clinic in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Centre, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Clinic LLC
    419 S 5TH ST, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 547-6331
  2. 2
    Surgery Clinic
    395 Northwood Dr, Centre, AL 35960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 927-9156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 16, 2019
    About Dr. Lucian Newman, MD

Specialties

    • General Surgery
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1639136716
    Education & Certifications

    Georgia Baptist
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    University of Alabama
