Dr. Lucian Newman, MD
Dr. Lucian Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Surgery Clinic LLC419 S 5TH ST, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-6331
Surgery Clinic395 Northwood Dr, Centre, AL 35960 Directions (256) 927-9156
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very personable and nice. I had to have a near emergency gallbladder operation and he scheduled me on only 2 days notice. He was also very nice at follow up time...His father had previously operated one me with him as the second and this time he was the primary and his father was his second-- What a unique experience...He was a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery in Alabama and I would highly recommend him...
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
