Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD

Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Rivela works at Lucian J. Rivela MD PA in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivela's Office Locations

    Lucian J. Rivela MD PA
    9191 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 681-3905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Great staff and my tummy tuck came out perfectly!!!
    — Sep 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407849565
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Internship
    • Creighton U MC
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivela works at Lucian J. Rivela MD PA in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rivela’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

