Dr. Luciano Del Guzzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luciano Del Guzzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 604-1866
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr.Delguzzo is very professional, good ethics. I’ve been his patient for 12 yrs after my surgery. Dr.Delguzzo will be highly recommended.
About Dr. Luciano Del Guzzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457308876
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Del Guzzo speaks French.
