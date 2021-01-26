Dr. Luciano Dimarco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luciano Dimarco, DO
Dr. Luciano Dimarco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Dimarco's Office Locations
Central PA Surgical Associates875 S Arlington Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-1107
Susquehanna Valley Surgery Center4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 1, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 657-7556
Pinnacle Health Weight Loss Center4315 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 909-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Consultation for a lump on my nerve on my wrist. Which will need surgery to remove. Recommended by my family doctor. Dr. DiMarco made me feel relaxed and I have 100% confidence in him. You must have that friendly yet funny relationship with your doctor. I enjoyed his personality
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073502126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
