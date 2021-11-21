See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (94)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Favaloro Fdn and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Self Regional Healthcare and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Fiszer works at Elite Surgical Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Surgical Miami
    7500 NW 25th St Ste 104, Miami, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 310-2283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Self Regional Healthcare
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Quality Health Plans
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2021
    He done my gastric sleeve surgery three years ago and I was so pleased if I had to do it all over again he would be the doctor to do my surgery he is the best thing that ever happened to me and I have also recommended one of my friends to him and she was pleased also so I just want to take the time out to thank you for a change in my life
    Sharna moulton — Nov 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407024169
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Favaloro Fdn
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiszer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiszer works at Elite Surgical Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fiszer’s profile.

    Dr. Fiszer has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiszer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiszer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiszer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiszer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.