Overview

Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Favaloro Fdn and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Self Regional Healthcare and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Fiszer works at Elite Surgical Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.