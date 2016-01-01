Overview of Dr. Lucie Brining, MD

Dr. Lucie Brining, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Brining works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES MEDICAL CENTER in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.