Dr. Lucie Lauve, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8116
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hands down the best doctor I’ve ever had. Thoughtful, great listener, explains things perfectly. And has action plans.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
