Overview of Dr. Lucie Lauve, MD

Dr. Lucie Lauve, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Lauve works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.