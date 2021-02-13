Overview of Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD

Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rouse works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.