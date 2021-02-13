Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD
Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rouse works at
Dr. Rouse's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
-
2
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouse?
A great man who is the best in his field.
About Dr. Lucien Rouse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609897818
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouse works at
Dr. Rouse has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.