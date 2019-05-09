Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz-Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD
Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Ortiz-Barron works at
Dr. Ortiz-Barron's Office Locations
-
1
Market Street Urgent Care4949 MARKET ST, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr OB was one of several docs during my 2nd pregnancy. She scheduled & delivered my baby girl via c-section when she was at the Naval hospital. All went well & she even removed keloid scars from my previous c-section. I recovered much faster on this 2nd pregnancy, likely because of Dr OB & my c-section scar is barely noticeable. She took good care of my pregnancy with gestational diabetes. I hope Kaiser doesn’t take her rep down as they really have no clue to manage diabetes patients (both diabetic parents died under Kaisers care)
About Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942253646
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz-Barron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz-Barron accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz-Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz-Barron works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz-Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz-Barron.
