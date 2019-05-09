See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD

Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.

Dr. Ortiz-Barron works at Market Street Urgent Care in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiz-Barron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Market Street Urgent Care
    4949 MARKET ST, Ventura, CA 93003 (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 09, 2019
    Dr OB was one of several docs during my 2nd pregnancy. She scheduled & delivered my baby girl via c-section when she was at the Naval hospital. All went well & she even removed keloid scars from my previous c-section. I recovered much faster on this 2nd pregnancy, likely because of Dr OB & my c-section scar is barely noticeable. She took good care of my pregnancy with gestational diabetes. I hope Kaiser doesn’t take her rep down as they really have no clue to manage diabetes patients (both diabetic parents died under Kaisers care)
    — May 09, 2019
    About Dr. Lucila Ortiz-Barron, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1942253646
    • 1942253646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

