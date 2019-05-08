Dr. Sloninsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucila Sloninsky, MD
Dr. Lucila Sloninsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Josephine Mcnary MD Inc.530 Wilshire Blvd Ste 310, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 935-0754
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Lucila is a caring and careful Dr. It was always a relief to talk with her. Wonderful at her job, would recommend her to anyone.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053574582
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloninsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloninsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloninsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloninsky.
