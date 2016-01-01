Overview

Dr. Lucila Tarin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Tarin works at Family Care Spec Medical Group Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.