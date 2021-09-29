Overview of Dr. Lucille Lee, MD

Dr. Lucille Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.