Overview of Dr. Lucille Russo, MD

Dr. Lucille Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.