Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucille Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucille Vega, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1243 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 749-2993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
dr. vega is an amazing doctor, bright cheerful caring intelligent inquisitive always digs deeper to verify the proper diagnosis and remedy for the ailment as close to the old fashioned doctor from days gone by with the cutting edge skills and knowledge for todays times..
About Dr. Lucille Vega, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689750044
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.