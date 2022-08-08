Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Halstead was excellent. She was very kind and extremely knowledgeable. I had a lip biopsy and was a little nervous after reading experience of others having it done by other doctors and they have permanent pain or numbness. My experience was excellent. I wouldn’t even know it was ever done. I received very prompt phone calls from Dr. Halstead and my Rheumatologist regarding the results. I will continue to see her even though she is 2 hours away.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386757342
- Tufts/Boston U Prog
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
