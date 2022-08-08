See All Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD

Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Halstead works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halstead's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Cough
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Cough
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386757342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts/Boston U Prog
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Primary Care
