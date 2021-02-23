Dr. Luke Arteaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arteaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Arteaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Arteaga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Arteaga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luke Arteaga M.D.3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 140, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 945-0789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Arteaga Luke MD Office7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 170, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 945-0789
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arteaga?
I have been seeing Dr Arteaga for well over 15 years. He is the BEST PC PHYSICIAN I have ever seen in the 30+ years I have been in Arizona. He's caring and compassionate and I have absolutely NO complaints about him or his office. He saved my husband's life by just doing an EKG which no other physicians had bothered to do. I love his no nonsense approach and have come to regard him as a friend as well as a great diagnostion.
About Dr. Luke Arteaga, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1437245602
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Ravenswood Hosp & Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arteaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arteaga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arteaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arteaga works at
Dr. Arteaga speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arteaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arteaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arteaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arteaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.