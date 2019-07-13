Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randle Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD
Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Randle Jr's Office Locations
Lucious Randle Jr Mdpa1213 Hermann Dr Ste 415, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 526-1872
Sj Medical Center LLC Dba St Joseph Medical1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 526-1872Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Christus St Joseph Hospital1919 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Randle is a excellent doc and very friendly he got me and my family in and out in a very timely manner. Me and my family will use Dr Randle for life. I wish I could give more than 5 stars.
About Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1336171123
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Randle Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randle Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randle Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randle Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randle Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Randle Jr speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Randle Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randle Jr.
