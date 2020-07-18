Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD
Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl.
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Buffalo1250 S Buffalo Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 800-7350
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Pecos4488 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 830-7520
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This is the doctor to go see. I am beyond happy!! My first experience with skin cancer was with another well known doctor in Las Vegas, so much drama and costly. Not with Dr Blanchard, quick to the point. the procedure went so fast and efficient. He is a man of few words, if you have questions just ask. You will get the answers. His staff is amazing. He deserves 5 stars all day long!!
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1134147853
- U Wisc
- Univ Of Wi Hosp & Cli, Other Specialty Univ Of Louisville Hosp, Dermatology Univ Of Louisville Hosp, Internal Medicine Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, I
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
