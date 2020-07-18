See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
2.6 (100)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl.

Dr. Blanchard works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Buffalo in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Grace Kim, DO
Dr. Grace Kim, DO
2.9 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Jan Fu, MD
Dr. Jan Fu, MD
4.4 (66)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Buffalo
    1250 S Buffalo Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 800-7350
  2. 2
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Pecos
    4488 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 830-7520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (56)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blanchard?

    Jul 18, 2020
    This is the doctor to go see. I am beyond happy!! My first experience with skin cancer was with another well known doctor in Las Vegas, so much drama and costly. Not with Dr Blanchard, quick to the point. the procedure went so fast and efficient. He is a man of few words, if you have questions just ask. You will get the answers. His staff is amazing. He deserves 5 stars all day long!!
    Nancy Fritz — Jul 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blanchard to family and friends

    Dr. Blanchard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blanchard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD.

    About Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134147853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Wisc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Wi Hosp & Cli, Other Specialty Univ Of Louisville Hosp, Dermatology Univ Of Louisville Hosp, Internal Medicine Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, I
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Buffalo in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lucius Blanchard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.