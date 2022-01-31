Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sta Ana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD
Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Southwest Surgical Associates23920 Katy Fwy Ste 810, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 772-1200
Houston Surgery320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (281) 693-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cypress Office27700 Highway 290 Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 772-1200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Surgical Associates920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 693-3500
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
If your dealing with colon issues, I could not recommend her any higher. She has seen me thru rectal cancer, continuing follow ups, and I could not have chosen anyone more compassionate and knowledgeable to go on this journey with.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
- Colorectal Clinic Of Orlando
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas at Austin
