Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Sta Ana works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Katy, TX with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 810, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  2. 2
    Houston Surgery
    320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Cypress Office
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Bone Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticular Diseases
Fecal Incontinence
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pilonidal Cyst
Polyps
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Pruritus Ani
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Prolapse
Rectocele
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sacral Nerve Stimulation
Secondary Malignancies
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2022
    If your dealing with colon issues, I could not recommend her any higher. She has seen me thru rectal cancer, continuing follow ups, and I could not have chosen anyone more compassionate and knowledgeable to go on this journey with.
    Doreen Salazar — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760633176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colorectal Clinic Of Orlando
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sta Ana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sta Ana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sta Ana has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sta Ana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sta Ana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sta Ana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sta Ana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sta Ana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

