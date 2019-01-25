Dr. Lucy Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Ballard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lucy Ballard, MD
Dr. Lucy Ballard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Ballard works at
Dr. Ballard's Office Locations
Anniston Obgyn Associates PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 501, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Ballard for over 15 years. I drive 2.5 hours to see her.
About Dr. Lucy Ballard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
