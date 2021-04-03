Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coccimiglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO
Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Coccimiglio's Office Locations
Oakland County Urologists PC3145 DIXIE HWY, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 348-4850
Kensington Valley Heart PC1435 N Milford Rd Ste 201, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (248) 676-2503
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC39475 Lewis Dr Ste 280, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 876-8211
Pioneer Specialty Hospital50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 338-5608MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I struggled with multiply UTI and was finally recommended to see Dr. Coccimiglio and she was able to figure out the issue and have not had another UTI since.
About Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
