Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. De La Cruz works at
Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner381 Elden St Ste 1000, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 481-1505
Inova Medical Group - Breast Surgery II1800 N Beauregard St Ste 50, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (571) 472-4724
Level 1 - River Stone Clinic8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 1, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1600
Donna Pinelli MD2111 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-4400
Inova Cancer Center- Fair Oaks3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 472-4724
Perelman center for advanced medicine/ University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-6833
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr De La Cruz is an amazing breast surgeon! You simply will not find someone more skilled or compassionate anywhere. She is extremely approachable and you will never feel rushed. In addition, her clinical judgement is amazing and in the operating room she is technically phenomenal. I am myself a breast surgeon so I know who is the best in our field and Dr De La Cruz is it! When I was myself diagnosed with breast cancer, I could have chosen anyone, anywhere - I traveled over 3 hours to see Dr De La Cruz. If she lived on the other side of the world I would have traveled there. She is superwoman and if you need a breast surgeon you simply cannot find anyone better!
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649595653
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- University of Miami School of Medicine-Palm Beach Regional Campus
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Central del Este
- General Surgery
