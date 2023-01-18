See All General Surgeons in Herndon, VA
Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. De La Cruz works at Herndon Family Medicine in Herndon, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Fairfax, VA, Jupiter, FL and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner
    381 Elden St Ste 1000, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-1505
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Breast Surgery II
    1800 N Beauregard St Ste 50, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4724
  3. 3
    Level 1 - River Stone Clinic
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 1, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1600
  4. 4
    Donna Pinelli MD
    2111 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 263-4400
  5. 5
    Inova Cancer Center- Fair Oaks
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4724
  6. 6
    Perelman center for advanced medicine/ University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 615-6833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lumpectomy
Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr De La Cruz is an amazing breast surgeon! You simply will not find someone more skilled or compassionate anywhere. She is extremely approachable and you will never feel rushed. In addition, her clinical judgement is amazing and in the operating room she is technically phenomenal. I am myself a breast surgeon so I know who is the best in our field and Dr De La Cruz is it! When I was myself diagnosed with breast cancer, I could have chosen anyone, anywhere - I traveled over 3 hours to see Dr De La Cruz. If she lived on the other side of the world I would have traveled there. She is superwoman and if you need a breast surgeon you simply cannot find anyone better!
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649595653
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine-Palm Beach Regional Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Este
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

