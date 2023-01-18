Overview

Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. De La Cruz works at Herndon Family Medicine in Herndon, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Fairfax, VA, Jupiter, FL and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.