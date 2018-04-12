Overview of Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD

Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina



Dr. Desportes works at Southpark Surgery Center LLC in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.