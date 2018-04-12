Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desportes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD
Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Desportes' Office Locations
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3150Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Matthews724 Aubrey Bell Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 295-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucy DesPortes was Dr. Lucy Yarborough when I saw her, so it was several years ago. You don't forget a cordial and capable physician. Dr. DesPortes cut my eye cyst and prescribed the right medication to make the eye heal faster.
About Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Wake Forest University
