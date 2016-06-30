Dr. Lucy Dey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Dey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucy Dey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Family Wellness & Healthcare LLC10289 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 714-2240
- 2 1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 340, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 714-2240
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
I found this doctor online and I regret reading the reviews before seeing her! As soon as I walked in the receptionist was so nice and helped make my check in process a breeze! The other girls were nice as well! I read the reviews that said the office staff was rude which I can't believe. Dr was very informative! I felt like she took her time explaining my hashimoto's disease and helped me better understand it. I highly recommend her and ignore the bad reviews !
About Dr. Lucy Dey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710191705
- Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine

