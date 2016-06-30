Overview

Dr. Lucy Dey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Dey works at Family Wellness & Healthcare LLC in Frankfort, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.