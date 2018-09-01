Dr. Lucy Esberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Esberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Esberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Locations
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Lucy’s. I found her to be helpful, genuinely interested and knowledgeable and appropriate in her care provided. When my wife required care by a Cardiologist without hesitation I recommended Lucy.
About Dr. Lucy Esberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821294554
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
