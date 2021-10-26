Dr. Lucy Gade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Gade, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucy Gade, MD
Dr. Lucy Gade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gade's Office Locations
Gold Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery PC55 Bryant Ave, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 801-1313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went for a regular check up after looking for a new Dr (gynecology). Very professional also did bloodwork for me to assist with supplements I take for general health. Went through results in a telemedicine appointment. Very clear and informative. Can purchase supplements through the office or on your own.
About Dr. Lucy Gade, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gade accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gade speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gade.
