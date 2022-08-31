Overview of Dr. Lucy Guerra, MD

Dr. Lucy Guerra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Guerra works at University Medical Service Association Inc in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.