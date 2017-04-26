Dr. Lucy Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucy Hwang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Locations
Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview4915 25th Ave NE Ste 300W, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lucy Hwang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese

Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hwang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hwang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
