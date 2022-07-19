See All Gastroenterologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Lucy Joo, DO

Gastroenterology
4.7 (95)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lucy Joo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Joo works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lucy Joo, DO

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    10 years of experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1669813804
    • 1669813804
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucy Joo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joo works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Joo’s profile.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Joo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

