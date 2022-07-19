Overview

Dr. Lucy Joo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Joo works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.