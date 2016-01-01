Dr. Puryear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Puryear, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucy Puryear, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
The Womens Place At Texas Childrens Pavillion for Women6651 Main St Ste F350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-5281
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245487594
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Puryear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puryear works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puryear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.