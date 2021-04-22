Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Sanders
Overview of Dr. Lucy Sanders
Dr. Lucy Sanders is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-1800
St. Vincent's Birmingham810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-1800
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings212 4th Ave SE Ste 200, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-2626
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings500 Towncenter Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time. Cares for your well being. Wants you to be at your most comfortable. And patient.
About Dr. Lucy Sanders
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.