Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucy Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucy Schmidt, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lucy M Schmidt MD77 N San Mateo Dr Ste 3, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 344-4142
-
2
Stanford Rehabilitation Clinic730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 721-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
Both myself and my husband have seen Dr. Schmidt for several years now for various issues. She is our "go to" dermatologist for anything other than purely cosmetic dermatology. She is kind, attentive and skilled at her profession. We have had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Lucy.
About Dr. Lucy Schmidt, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1194789628
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.