See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Lucy Schulson, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lucy Schulson, MD

Dr. Lucy Schulson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Schulson works at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schulson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Medical Center
    725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8000
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000
  3. 3
    Boston Medical Center
    1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lucy Schulson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144634635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucy Schulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulson works at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Schulson’s profile.

    Dr. Schulson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

