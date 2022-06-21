Overview of Dr. Lucy Tovmasian, MD

Dr. Lucy Tovmasian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Tovmasian works at Michael Leibman MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.