Dr. Lucy Tsirulnik-Barts, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucy Tsirulnik-Barts, MD
Dr. Lucy Tsirulnik-Barts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Tsirulnik-Barts' Office Locations
- 1 470 Atlantic Ave Ste 400, Boston, MA 02210 Directions (617) 281-6172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lucy Tsirulnik-Barts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053367623
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Psychiatry
