Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD
Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mckinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
McKinney Office175 S Ridge Rd Ste 200, Mckinney, TX 75072 Directions (469) 287-8381
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Oncology Specialists3410 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace does amazing work! She will answer all your questions or concerns. I highly recommend her. Her staff is awesome too! Brianna is very helpful also. Thanks Dr. Wallace & staff keep up the great work!
About Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770787566
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School Program
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- General Surgery
