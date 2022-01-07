Overview of Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD

Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mckinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Lucy B Wallace MD PA in Mckinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.