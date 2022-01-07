See All General Surgeons in Mckinney, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD

Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mckinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Wallace works at Lucy B Wallace MD PA in Mckinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McKinney Office
    175 S Ridge Rd Ste 200, Mckinney, TX 75072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 287-8381
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Surgical Oncology Specialists
    3410 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-2302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Planned Administration Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr. Wallace does amazing work! She will answer all your questions or concerns. I highly recommend her. Her staff is awesome too! Brianna is very helpful also. Thanks Dr. Wallace & staff keep up the great work!
    Myrtle Dorsey — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD
    About Dr. Lucy Wallace, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770787566
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
