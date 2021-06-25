Dr. Lucy Wisdom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisdom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Wisdom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Wisdom, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Dr. Wisdom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic Dermatology1404 Eastland Dr Ste 204, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-8813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wisdom?
Dr Wisdom is very knowledgeable. Diagnostic abilities are exceptional. I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Lucy Wisdom, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669510400
Education & Certifications
- Siu School Of Med
- Siu School Of Med Affiliated Hosps
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisdom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisdom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisdom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisdom works at
Dr. Wisdom has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisdom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisdom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisdom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisdom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisdom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.