Overview of Dr. Lucyamma Thalody, MD

Dr. Lucyamma Thalody, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thalody works at Thalody Medical Associates in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.