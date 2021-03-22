Overview of Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD

Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Nieves-Arriba works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.