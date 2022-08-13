Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamenetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD
Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kamenetsky's Office Locations
Raymond Alexander M.d. P.A.1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 757-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kamenetsky is very thorough and professional. She spends ample time discussing issues and answering questions. Her down to earth demeanor is disarming and makes an otherwise mundane visit actually pleasant. I would not hesitate to recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1447235502
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamenetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamenetsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamenetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kamenetsky speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamenetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamenetsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamenetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamenetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.