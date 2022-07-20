Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD
Overview of Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD
Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Bess' Office Locations
Ludmila B. Bess MD A Professional Corp.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 503, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 934-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bess saved my life and I appreciate a lot her knowledges and a long time experience in her career.She is a great woman with a big heart and I recommend her Highly
About Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD
- Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1780633537
Education & Certifications
- ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bess has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bess speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bess.
