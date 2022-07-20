Overview of Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD

Dr. Ludmila Bess, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Bess works at Women Center L.A in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.