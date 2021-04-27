Dr. Ludmila Davidov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ludmila Davidov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. RML AVADH UNIVERSITY / ERA'S LUCKNOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Borina Home Care Agency Inc9520 63rd Rd Ste J, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 459-1225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Davidov is an amazing person and doctor. She cares deeply about her patients. Dr. Davidov is knowledgeable and easy to talk to. She helped me tremendously.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- DR. RML AVADH UNIVERSITY / ERA'S LUCKNOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
