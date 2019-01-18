Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludmila Feldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ludmila Feldman, MD
Dr. Ludmila Feldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
New Dorp Mri & Imaging27 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman has been my neurologist for almost 15 years. I have seen other neurologists for second opinions and I found Dr. Feldman to be the most attentive. She listens to my concerns and responds to them in language that can be understood. I find her to be kind, concerned and caring. Yes, the office is busy. Telephone calls always go to voicemail. It can be frustrating at first, but leave a message, they always call back. The staff is always accommodating and friendly.
About Dr. Ludmila Feldman, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457326563
Education & Certifications
- STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.