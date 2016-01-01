Overview of Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD

Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University of Wisconsin Medical School - Madison WI and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lettau works at LowCountry Infectious Diseases in Summerville, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.