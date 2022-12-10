Dr. Ludwig Orozco-Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orozco-Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ludwig Orozco-Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ludwig Orozco-Castillo, MD
Dr. Ludwig Orozco-Castillo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Orozco-Castillo works at
Dr. Orozco-Castillo's Office Locations
Texas Brain and Spine7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 245, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (469) 626-1577
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very thorough explaining surgery. He put my mind at ease. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Ludwig Orozco-Castillo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1598934903
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University at Bufalo, SUNY
- Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orozco-Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orozco-Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orozco-Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orozco-Castillo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orozco-Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orozco-Castillo speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Orozco-Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orozco-Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orozco-Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orozco-Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.