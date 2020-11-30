See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Germantown, TN
Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Churchwell works at Dermatology East in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology East P.l.l.c.
    1335 Cordova CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 753-2794

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Lu is amazing! She has saved me more times than I can count. I’m in the sun everyday of my professional life. I would recommend her professional skills and patient-doctor relationship to anyone!!
    Carla Brangenberg — Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659360352
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Churchwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Churchwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Churchwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Churchwell works at Dermatology East in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Churchwell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Churchwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churchwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Churchwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Churchwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

