Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD
Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Neurosurgeons of NJ200 S Orange Ave Ste 265, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 577-2888
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Edison)3840 Park Ave Ste 103B, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 372-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing surgeon. Not only great at what he does, but he is also caring and compassionate. On Oct 8th 2021, I had major spine surgery done A fusion at L4-L5 and L5-S1 and a laminectomy at L3-L4. 3 months later doing really well, should be playing golf by mid April 2022. Whenever I called his office they always returned our calls. I had back surgery in July 2020 by another surgeon it lasted about 2 months before it got worse. Then when I started having problems he didn't want to know and dumped me off on his pain management Doctor. The nice thing about Dr. Bassani is that he is old enough to have experience but young enough to still care. Great job Doc I highly recommend you, but hopefully I won't need you again.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1275737991
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center (New York City)
- New York University Medical Center
- Georgetown Univ Sch Med
- College of the Holy Cross
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bassani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassani has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassani speaks Italian.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassani.
