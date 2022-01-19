See All Neurosurgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD

Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Bassani works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bassani's Office Locations

    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 265, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 577-2888
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Edison)
    3840 Park Ave Ste 103B, Edison, NJ 08820 (732) 372-7085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari's Deformity
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Deep Brain Stimulation
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acquired Brain Injuries
Adult Spina Bifida
Adult Tethered Cord Syndrome
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Arachnoid Cyst
Arteriovenous Malformation
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Arthritis of the Spine
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Cysts, Adult
Brain Cysts, Pediatric
Brain Disorders
Brain Hemorrhage
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebellar Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari Malformation Type 3
Chiari Malformation Type 4
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colloid Cyst
Compression Fracture
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Dermoid Cyst
Ear Disorders
Epidural Hematoma
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
Ewing's Sarcoma
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius
Hydrocephalus, Adult
Hydrocephalus, Child
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intractable Epilepsy
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy
Kyphosis
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Metastatic Cancer
Moyamoya Disease
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuritis
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation
Obstructive Hydrocephalus
Occipital Lobe Cyst
Occult Spinal Dysraphism
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pediatric Epilepsy
Pediatric Spina Bifida
Pediatric Spinal Tumor
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Plagiocephaly
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Premature Birth
Radiation-Induced Meningioma
Radiculitis
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spasticity
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Tuberculosis
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
Vascular Disease
Vein of Galen Aneurysm
Vertebral Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Amazing surgeon. Not only great at what he does, but he is also caring and compassionate. On Oct 8th 2021, I had major spine surgery done A fusion at L4-L5 and L5-S1 and a laminectomy at L3-L4. 3 months later doing really well, should be playing golf by mid April 2022. Whenever I called his office they always returned our calls. I had back surgery in July 2020 by another surgeon it lasted about 2 months before it got worse. Then when I started having problems he didn't want to know and dumped me off on his pain management Doctor. The nice thing about Dr. Bassani is that he is old enough to have experience but young enough to still care. Great job Doc I highly recommend you, but hopefully I won't need you again.
    Henryk Ukrainski — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD
    About Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD

    Neurosurgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1275737991
    Education & Certifications

    University of Utah School of Medicine
    New York University Medical Center (New York City)
    New York University Medical Center
    Georgetown Univ Sch Med
    College of the Holy Cross
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bassani has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

