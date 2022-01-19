Overview of Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD

Dr. Luigi Bassani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Bassani works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.