Dr. Luigi Querusio, MD
Overview of Dr. Luigi Querusio, MD
Dr. Luigi Querusio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Naples Surgical Associates311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 308, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 417-0085
Nchmd Inc1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-4650Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Anchor Health Centers PA800 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 310, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just had surgery today by Dr. Querusio. This was my very first OR visit ever so I was hesitant and overwhelmed by the fear of the many unknowns. Dr. Querusio not only listens to his patients but is willing to go the extra mile for them. I was recomended to him by another great doctor friend and now I understand why. He just cares. I have been holding this surgery off for many years, specially during these times we are now living. And even though I was willing to hold back once again, something about Dr. Querusio made me feel safe. Now I know why. Needles to say, today is my first day of surgery and I have very little pain or discomfort. Currently running on one over the counter pain med and it’s been 12 hours post. That speaks volumes of his work excellence and ethics. Thank you so much Dr. Querusio. I really appreciate you. PS: I very rarely leave reviews, so I pray it helps someone looking for a great surgeon.
About Dr. Luigi Querusio, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Querusio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Querusio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Querusio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Querusio has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Querusio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Querusio speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Querusio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Querusio.
