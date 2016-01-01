Overview of Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD

Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Catania Medical School Catania Italy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Terminella works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.